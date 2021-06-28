Advertisement

Governor Abbott posts border wall update on social media

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The reality of border wall gets a little closer after Texas Governor Greg Abbott posts a video on Twitter.

On his personal Twitter page, Abbott posted a video showing land being cleared.

Along with the video, he wrote, “Building the border barrier has begun with the clearing of land for the building process.”

Abbott went on to write that the Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process.

Nowhere in his post however does he give the location of where this video was taken.

This video has not been posted on the governor’s official state of Texas social media or website accounts.

