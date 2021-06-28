Hometown Heroes: Roque Vela, Sr.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driving down McPherson Road you may have come across Jett Bowl North --- the bowling alley that has been around for decades.

Its owner, Roque Vela Sr., is not only a businessman, but a veteran who has fought for his country and to help his fellow veterans here in town.

Vela, a Purple Heart Recipient says he is guided by fate. “I believe we all have a destiny to fulfill, and when that happens. That’s when we leave this earth.”

Roque Vela Sr. knew his destiny.

It began as a teenager when he made his first major life decision.

He says, “I dropped out of school when I was 17 years old, and I enlisted in the Army from Corpus Christi at the age of 17.”

In 1961, he began his basic training in Fort Hood, Texas.

The following year, he was sent overseas for the first time.

“This foreign country happened to be Germany. It was an exercise to be able to prove that we can move an entire division in 36 hours,” he remembers.

He left the army in 1964 and married the love of his life.

“It was difficult to find a job here in Laredo, so I reenlisted in 1965.” Then in 1967, he was sent to Vietnam.

Vela wasn’t the only family member overseas.

“I was ordered to the First Infantry Division. When I got to Vietnam, my orders were changed to the 9th Infantry Division because of the heavy casualties we had,” he says of the beginning of his time serving. “My brother Ruben and I served in Vietnam at the same time.”

The brothers saw each other four times—but when a meeting was cancelled to see each other again—that’s when Roque was injured.

“As a matter of fact, the day I got wounded, I had a three-day pass to see my brother Ruben. When the company commander called me in that we had a mission the next day and he needed me to lead that mission, which I did. In the jungles the trails were very, very narrow. While we were on that mission, a booby trap was tripped by one of my soldiers and four of us got wounded.”

By coincidence, the day he was wounded, the base he was stationed at was hit by motor fire.

And the day he was released from surgery –that room where he received treatment– was also hit.

He reflects now on those experiences, saying, “That is something that’s been in my mind forever. It will stay forever how destiny plays a part of each and one of our lives.

In 1968, he left Vietnam and served two years after in the reserve.

But it was difficult to find a job in Laredo —he worked for the U.S Postal Service for years.

Then destiny once again knocked on his door.

“During that time, I became an avid bowler. I joined a company called Jett Bowling Lane Inc. At the time. I left the post office and bought some stocks in Jett Bowling Lane Inc in 1971.”

In 1977, he bought out the original owners and his wife and him became the sole owners.

But the memories of combat stayed. That’s when Roque decided to do something about it.

“One of the ways I was able to deal with my memories from Vietnam was to get involved with the community. Not even think about some of the flashbacks that most of us, if not all of us have had.”

He began working with the little and senior leagues, served as a school board member, was elected a Webb County Commissioner, and served on the Appraisal District.

In helping his fellow veterans, Roque keeps their cause close to his heart.

“Veterans are very close to me. I will do whatever I can whenever I can to help a veteran.”

He’s working to get funding to help veterans locally.

And his advice to parents who have children wanting to join – this is what he has to say: “I only have one answer. I was 17 years old when I joined. My military service had a lot to do with who I am now. I encourage anyone wanting to join the military, to join the military.”

Mr. Vela encourages veterans to register at our local VA for services.

