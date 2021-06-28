Advertisement

Human smuggling attempts results in over 150 arrests

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find more than 150 undocumented immigrants during four separate human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened near Wellhousen Road north of Highway 359 after agents at the Freer Station encountered a tractor-trailer.

Agents say the driver and several individuals got out of the vehicle and fled into the brush.

When agents searched the cab of the tractor, they found 28 individuals inside.

The second incident happened on Highway 359 west of Hebbronville when agents conducted a traffic stop on a tractor and found 25 individuals in the tractor.

Agents stopped a third human smuggling attempt near I-35 which led to the discovery of 70 people and the last discovery happened when agents performed a traffic stop on a truck.

Agents discovered nearly 30 individuals inside the cargo.

All were taken into custody for processing.

