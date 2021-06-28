Advertisement

Laredoan enters final round for Moonikin contest

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredoan Arturo Campos has made it to the final round of the bracket to have his name travel into space and all we need to do to help is vote one last time!

The plan is to send three mannequins identified as “Moonikins” into space that will collect data for NASA.

NASA is wanting to name the mannequins, so it launched a bracket competition with names submitted of individuals who contributed to the NASA space program.

Two of the mannequins have already been named, the one left is the one we hope is named after Campos.

Campos played a key role in bringing Apollo 13 home.

The public will only be allowed to vote today with the final winner to be announced on Tuesday.

Head on over to NASA.gov.

