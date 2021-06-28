Laredoans turn up for first Pride festival

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People of all ages and all gender gathered in downtown Laredo over the weekend to celebrate Laredo’s first pride festival.

The event was organized by the Gateway City Pride Association, a new local non-profit.

The group organized several events in honor of pride month.

On Saturday, people of all ages marched together for the parade and festival in the city.

The theme this year is “Homecoming pride rally” since they are inviting lardons who live out of town to come and celebrate.

Several bars downtown took part in the celebrations by hosting several music, comedy, and poetry acts.

