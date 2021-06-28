Local priest arrested for public intoxication

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A priest with the Diocese of Laredo was arrested on Monday morning.

Thirty-five year old Jose Angel De Leon was taken into custody after police received a call about a fight between two people at the 3200 block of San Eduardo.

When officers arrived, they quickly had their hands full.

“They found several people who had been fighting there in the middle of the street,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “When they tried to detain one person, the other person began to interfere with the officer. So the person also tried to evade the officers and resisted arrest. So he was charged for public intoxication, interfering with public duties, and also trying to elude the officers.”

The Diocese of Laredo says they were made aware of the arrest early that morning.

Although they are not aware of the circumstances surrounding his arrest, they say they intend on fully cooperating with the authorities.

