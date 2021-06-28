Advertisement

Local priest arrested for public intoxication

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication(KGNS)
By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A priest with the Diocese of Laredo was arrested on Monday morning.

Thirty-five year old Jose Angel De Leon was taken into custody after police received a call about a fight between two people at the 3200 block of San Eduardo.

When officers arrived, they quickly had their hands full.

“They found several people who had been fighting there in the middle of the street,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “When they tried to detain one person, the other person began to interfere with the officer. So the person also tried to evade the officers and resisted arrest. So he was charged for public intoxication, interfering with public duties, and also trying to elude the officers.”

The Diocese of Laredo says they were made aware of the arrest early that morning.

Although they are not aware of the circumstances surrounding his arrest, they say they intend on fully cooperating with the authorities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street
Pedestrian hit
Two children injured in accident on San Francisco Avenue
Car plows through home on Lafayette
Car crashes into home on Santa Cleotilde and Lafayette
Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family

Latest News

City reminds public of upcoming tax deadlines
Alberto A. Flores
New director for Laredo port of entry chosen
Laredoan moves onto next round
Laredoan enters final round for Moonikin contest
Laredoans turn up for first Pride festival