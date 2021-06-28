Man sentenced to prison for posing as federal official

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is behind bars after claiming to be a federal immigration officer.

Laredo resident, Rito Salomon Palacios will spend nearly five months in prison for wire fraud and extortion.

According to court documents, Palacios extorted money from people who were not U.S. Citizens promising to deliver immigration visas and permits.

He did this by using different titles at different times; sometimes a federal official, an officer or employee of Customs and Border Protection, or just an immigration officer.

During his scheme, Palacios collected more than $72,000 from unsuspecting people.

He was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

