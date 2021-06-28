Advertisement

Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is fighting for his life after being thrown from a vehicle during an accident over the weekend.

It happened at around four o’clock Saturday morning at the corner of San Bernardo and Boston Street.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived to find the victim on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition; meanwhile, another man who was in police custody refused treatment.

No word on their identities at the moment.

