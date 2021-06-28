New director for Laredo port of entry chosen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced a new port director for the Laredo port of entry.

Alberto A. Flores, currently the deputy director of field operations, has been selected as the new port director.

Flores began his career with the Department of Treasury in 1997 as an inspector at the Laredo port of entry.

Since then, he has gained more than 24 years of federal service and experience in passenger and cargo operations.

Flores is a native of Laredo and a TAMIU graduate.

