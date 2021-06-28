UPDATE: Water main break reported on Calton

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: An 8 inch water line break was confirmed on Calton Road.

According to officials, it should take 6 to 8 hours to be repaired.

Below is the original text to this story:

An apparent water line break is reported on Calton Road on Monday afternoon.

Water was seen flooding the road outside of Planet Fitness.

According to the Utilities Department Director, crews were dispatched and the situation is being evaluated.

KGNS will provide you with more details as it becomes available.

