Rainy days and Mondays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -While other areas across the country are dealing with record-breaking heat, we are going to see a nice little relief in temperatures.

It may not feel like it, but we will expect a drop in temperatures and some chances of rain.

On Monday we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Those chances of rain will carry on into Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 92 with a 50 percent chance of rain.

The clouds and high humidity will stay with us throughout the week, giving us a high of 91 on Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain.

By Thursday we are looking at a high of 94 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Don’t get used to the cooler temperatures because we will bounce back to the triple digits possibly by the weekend.

Those chances of rain could continue to linger into next week.

Looks like we are ending June in the 90s.

