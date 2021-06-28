Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for theft

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man wanted for theft.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Marin.

The 44-year-old is wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property.

His last known address is the 100 block of Toledo Drive.

If you have any information of his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

