Sweet Yogi offering healthy pastries

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking for a new way to satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s a couple of local bakers that can whip up some treats without tacking on the calories.

Sweet Yogi is a local bakery group that serves sugar-free desserts made with natural ingredients.

Whether you are looking for sugar-free donuts, cupcakes, or cookies, Sweet Yogi has all the treats to satisfy your craving.

For more information on how to place an order, you can find them on Facebook.

You can also call them at 956-614-0733.

