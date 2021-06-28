Advertisement

TAMIU pilot program offers free books and supplies for students

File photo: TAMIU
File photo: TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before the students head back to class, TAMIU is letting its pupils know of a free program that’s available to them.

This fall, degree-seeking students will be the lucky beneficiaries of a pilot program providing all TAMIU required textbooks and course materials free of charge.

President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says the program aims to help students overcome barriers that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students who opt not to receive free digital textbooks and course materials will be able to purchase physical materials.

TAMIU summer and fall 2021 registration is now underway.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Shiloh
Man injured in rollover accident on Loop 20
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
Local veterinarian speaks on animal abuse allegations
Local veterinarian speaks on animal abuse allegations

Latest News

Texas A&M International University
TAMIU to resume in-person Dusty Camp
City to hold ceremony for water tank
Dr. Martinez to hold ceremony for water storage tank
TAMIU
TAMIU resumes in-person Dusty Camp
Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street
Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street