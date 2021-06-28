TAMIU pilot program offers free books and supplies for students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before the students head back to class, TAMIU is letting its pupils know of a free program that’s available to them.

This fall, degree-seeking students will be the lucky beneficiaries of a pilot program providing all TAMIU required textbooks and course materials free of charge.

President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says the program aims to help students overcome barriers that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students who opt not to receive free digital textbooks and course materials will be able to purchase physical materials.

TAMIU summer and fall 2021 registration is now underway.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.