TAMIU to resume in-person Dusty Camp

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a year of alterations and modifications due to COVID-19, our local university is continuing an annual tradition of welcoming incoming students.

On Monday, TAMIU will welcome the Dustdevil class of 2025 with its annual Dusty Camp.

Students will get a chance to get their first glimpse at campus life on-campus and in person.

Throughout the two-day experience, students will be able to get familiar with the campus and ask questions.

The event will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the fine and performing arts theater.

