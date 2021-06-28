Two children injured in accident on San Francisco Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent two young children to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. at the 2600 block of San Francisco.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, two young boys, ages 12 and seven were both hit by a car.

The children were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on if anyone was cited in this case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.