Two children injured in accident on San Francisco Avenue

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WALB)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent two young children to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. at the 2600 block of San Francisco.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, two young boys, ages 12 and seven were both hit by a car.

The children were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on if anyone was cited in this case.

