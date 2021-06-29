Advertisement

7 Day Forecast

Shower chances on Wednesday, and late Sunday into next week.
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KGNS)
By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The atmosphere remains quite moist, and will likely fuel more scattered showers with the heating of the day during Wednesday. High pressure building aloft will help warm and dry out the air above somewhat, bringing sunnier hotter weather Thursday through Saturday. An upper level low will move south through the Great Plains, bringing another chance of showers , beginning as early as Sunday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday, high in the low 90′s. Partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, high in the high 90′s. Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of scattered showers beginning Sunday afternoon, high in the 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Car plows through home on Lafayette
Car crashes into home on Santa Cleotilde and Lafayette
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Pedestrian hit
Two children injured in accident on San Francisco Avenue

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal has your Tuesday morning forecast
Cool for the summer
Cool for the summer
Cool for the summer
Yolanda Villarreal
Rainy days and Mondays
Monday morning blues
Rainy days and Mondays