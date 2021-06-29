7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The atmosphere remains quite moist, and will likely fuel more scattered showers with the heating of the day during Wednesday. High pressure building aloft will help warm and dry out the air above somewhat, bringing sunnier hotter weather Thursday through Saturday. An upper level low will move south through the Great Plains, bringing another chance of showers , beginning as early as Sunday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday, high in the low 90′s. Partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, high in the high 90′s. Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of scattered showers beginning Sunday afternoon, high in the 90′s.

