Angel of Hope annual auction to end tonight

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that offers hope to kids across Webb County during the Christmas season needs your help.

The Angel of Hope Christmas Program is hosting their annual online auction where you can buy any one of the prizes offered on their site.

The final call for the auction is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The program has distributed 100,000 gifts to kids in Webb County.

”We give three to four gifts per child,” said Deputy Constable Mario Lopez. “We give about 150 bikes during the Christmas program, and let me tell you, it’s very successful. And it’s not only in precinct one, we do it county wide. We’ve gone to Rio Bravo, we’ve gone to El Cenizo, we’ve gone to all parts of Laredo, and just to see the kids’ face when we give the gifts, when they’re opening those bags. It’s memorable, it’s all worth it, you know... it’s all worth it.”

People can visit amtuctions.com and click on the Angel of Hope tab to become a member which costs $1 that will get refunded to the card used with 5-7 days.

