Arturo Campos wins NASA Artemis I Contest to go to the moon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After collecting more than 300,000 total votes throughout the contest, Arturo Campos’s legacy will be entering a new frontier: space.

That is, Commander Moonikin Campos.

Commander Campos will get to orbit around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis I Mission.

He received consideration after being a key player in bringing Apollo 13 back safely in the 1970′s.

