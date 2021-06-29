Arturo Campos wins NASA Artemis I Contest to go to the moon
The Laredoan receives the honor after beating out six other contenders in the month-long campaign
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After collecting more than 300,000 total votes throughout the contest, Arturo Campos’s legacy will be entering a new frontier: space.
That is, Commander Moonikin Campos.
Commander Campos will get to orbit around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis I Mission.
He received consideration after being a key player in bringing Apollo 13 back safely in the 1970′s.
