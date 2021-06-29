Advertisement

Arturo Campos wins NASA Artemis I Contest to go to the moon

The Laredoan receives the honor after beating out six other contenders in the month-long campaign
Laredoan Arturo B. Campos Wins Artemis Challenge(Campos Family)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After collecting more than 300,000 total votes throughout the contest, Arturo Campos’s legacy will be entering a new frontier: space.

That is, Commander Moonikin Campos.

Commander Campos will get to orbit around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis I Mission.

He received consideration after being a key player in bringing Apollo 13 back safely in the 1970′s.

You can also check out NASA’s announcement here.

Check out our original coverage of the contest: https://www.kgns.tv/2021/06/18/give-your-vote-local-hero-nasa-contest/.

