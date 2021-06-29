Border Patrol agents render aid to injured migrant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents render aid to a man who was traveling with undocumented immigrants near Hebbronville.

Emergency medical technicians assessed the injury and determined that the man had a broken arm.

The man was provided medical aid by agents and was taken to the hospital where they discovered mulitp9le fractures in his arm.

The agency says agents are trained to respond and adapt to each diverse emergency.

This incident is a reminder of the dangers non-citizens face while attempted to enter the U.S. illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.