Christmas in June: Angel of Hope hopes to make wishes come true with your help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Deputy Constable Mario Reyes, with Constable Rudy Rodriguez’s office, was here to tell us about the Angel of Hope’s Posada En El Barrio Auction taking place today.

The event is hoping to raise enough donations for the children in our community who don’t have the means to get gifts during the Christmas holidays.

While the Angel of Hope was founded on providing children a memorable holiday season by not feeling left out, the group has recently expanded their efforts during the February’s winter storm and pandemic.

The auction will go through 4:00 p.m. today.

Auction items are on display at La Posada’s Zaragoza ballroom, but monetary gifts are also welcomed.

Online bidding can be made at amtauction.hibid.com/auctions.

