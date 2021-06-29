Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar Nuevo Leon’s Governor-Elect

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference with Nuevo Leon’s Governor Elect Samuel Garcia.

The two will discuss bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico.

Cuellar was instrumental in the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was change to the 25-year-old NAFTA agreement.

The congressman and governor will also advocate for the removal of non-essential travel restrictions between Mexico and U.S. to promote tourism and boost local economies.

That conference will take place at 3:30 p.m.

