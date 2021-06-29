Cool for the summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While many across the country are dealing with extreme heat, here in south Texas, we are going to be a little on the cool side.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 70s and see a high of about 93 along with a 50 percent chance of rain all throughout the day.

A lot of that moisture will continue to linger on into Wednesday, giving us another chance of showers and keeping temperatures in the low 90s.

With any luck we’ll continue to see some rain in our forecast into Thursday; however, temperatures will start to increase.

By Friday we are back in the upper 90s, almost feeling like triple digits.

And as we inch closer to the Fourth of July, we could see those chances of rain make a comeback and a 40 percent chance of rain.

If you are planning any activities for Independence Day make sure you plan for the possibility of rain.

Until then, enjoy the cool temperatures.

