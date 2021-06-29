Find your next summer job with South Texas Workforce Solutions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Its summer time and it’s the perfect opportunity to keep kids busy with a summer job.

Summer time is when teenagers are ready to earn some extra cash and look for a summer job.

Last year with the pandemic, it wasn’t as easy to find a job due to health concerns, but South Texas Workforce Solutions says it’s a world full of opportunity now.

Summer is when businesses expect to be busy, which allows teenagers to find the perfect seasonal job.

“We know that the youth usually looks for part time work or jobs that can work faster in the summer, because their intent is to return to school in the fall, right?” said Rogelio Trevino.

Trevino from South Texas Workforce Solutions says demand from employers is increasing now, which is the opposite from last summer.

“Anywhere you look right now, you go out to the city or to restaurants and you see those help wanted signs all over.”

Typically, the jobs that high school students look for are in the restaurant industry or retail.

Trevino says there’s plenty of openings, but there’s also other industries with opportunities.

“For example, doctors’ offices or other types of medical facilities could be offering apprentice type jobs or summer youth learning type jobs.”

Back in April, unemployment was just over 7%.

In May, it was down to 6.6% which Trevino says is closer to where Laredo has been in the past.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were at about 4%.”

South Texas Workforce Solutions invites both teenagers and adults to their summer job fair on July 7th.

More than 20 employers will be present who represent more than 200 openings.

Interested job seekers should visit the workforce center before July 7th to register for the event.

For more information on the summer job fair, you can find the flier below:

Summer job fair (KGNS)

