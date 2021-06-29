Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Five people are injured, and five others are taken into Border Patrol custody after an overnight accident.

Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Market and Meadow at around 11 p.m. Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a green colored SUV that had ten passengers in the vehicle.

According to the fire department, a man and woman both in their 20s were taken to LMC, two additional women in their 20s and a man were taken to Doctors Hospital.

The remaining five passengers refused treatment and were turned over to federal officials.

