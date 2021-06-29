Governor Abbott makes changes to disaster declaration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has made some changes to the disaster declaration he put out late last month.

He had originally placed 34 counties on the list, now it has 28 counties that have declared disasters on the local level and have agreed to partner with the state on its border security efforts.

Governor Abbott on Twitter said this will ensure resources and support are rushed to those areas.

One of the counties still on the list is Zapata.

Webb County is no longer included.

