Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street
Car plows through home on Lafayette
Car crashes into home on Santa Cleotilde and Lafayette
Pedestrian hit
Two children injured in accident on San Francisco Avenue
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Scientists say a recent volcanic eruption caught on camera is one of the biggest in a decade.
Take a Look at This: Volcanic eruption caught on cam; new type of supernova
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday
Agents render aid to man with broken arm
Border Patrol agents render aid to injured migrant
Angel of Hope Posada
Christmas in June: Angel of Hope hopes to make wishes come true with your help