LC South to hold ceremony for Health Sciences Facility

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local college is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility just before the new school year.

Laredo College will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new College of Health Sciences facility.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the tremendous achievements in the health sciences fields, the various collaborations, with health entities and the construction of a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as an education source for future students.

LC administrators will welcome honored guests such as IBC executive vice president Gerry Schwoebel as well as several other community leaders.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Laredo College South Campus.

