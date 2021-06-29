Man accused of robbing man at local park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -What was supposed to be an evening with a small group of people ends in terror for one victim.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Jesus Serna and charged him with robbery.

The incident happened on June 5th when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 2400 block of Sanchez Street.

When officers arrived, they met with a victim who stated that he was hanging out with his girlfriend and Serna at the park.

During the gathering, Serna allegedly choked out the victim, assaulted him on the ground and took his gold rings, wallet and cell phone.

The victim filed a robbery report days later, which resulted in the arrest of Serna.

