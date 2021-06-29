Man awaiting sentencing for sexual assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who plead guilty to sexual assault is waiting to learn his fate.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office published on their Facebook page images of the jury selection for the punishment phase of Ricardo Maldonado.

The office says he pleaded guilty for sexual assault at a previous court date.

The case will be heard before Judge Oscar J. Hale Jr. of the 406th District Court.

