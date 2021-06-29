Man found with drugs in Webb County Jail

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is caught with drugs in him at the Webb County Jail.

On Saturday, police arrested 27-year-old Eugene Garcia Junior.

Garcia had warrants for human smuggling and theft of property.

At the jail, officers found drugs on Garcia during a strip search.

Garcia had a clear plastic baggy in his rectum which tested positive for meth.

Garcia was charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

