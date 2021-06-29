Advertisement

More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexican media is referring to a road in Mexico as the “highway of death.”

According to the Associated Press, relatives say family members simply vanish on it.

On Saturday, the FBI office in San Antonio issued a bulletin seeking information on the disappearance of Laredoan Gladys Perez Sánchez, and her 16-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, who were last seen setting out on the highway June 13.

They had visited relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, a town on the highway, and were returning to Texas when they vanished.

The FBI San Antonio division is asking the community for any information related to the missing mother and her two children.

They can be reached at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted online.

People who provide information may remain anonymous.

