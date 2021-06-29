Advertisement

Police investigating drowning incident at party business

File photo: Drowning generic
File photo: Drowning generic(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a child drowning incident that happened at a Laredo party place over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Saturday, June 26 at around 7:25 p.m. when officers were called out to a drowning at the 5800 block of Highway 59.

Officers arrived at a party place and found a small group of people carrying a two-year-old who was unresponsive.

Without hesitation, Jennifer Salazar immediately conducted CPR until paramedics arrived.

While en route to the hospital, officials were able to get a pulse on the toddler.

Paramedics informed the officer was going to be flown out to San Antonio for further medical supervision.

The investigation remains ongoing.

