Police investigating drowning incident at party business

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a child drowning incident that happened at a Laredo party place over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Saturday, June 26 at around 7:25 p.m. when officers were called out to a drowning at the 5800 block of Highway 59.

Officers arrived at a party place and found a small group of people carrying a two-year-old who was unresponsive.

Without hesitation, Jennifer Salazar immediately conducted CPR until paramedics arrived.

While en route to the hospital, officials were able to get a pulse on the toddler.

Paramedics informed the officer was going to be flown out to San Antonio for further medical supervision.

The investigation remains ongoing.

