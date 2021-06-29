SCAN to receive two million dollars in federal funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced two million dollars in federal funding over five years for the organization Serving Children and Adults in need, also known as SCAN.

These funds were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Center for Mental Health Services and will be used for SCAN’s Border Traumatic stress response center.

The program will provide counselling services to children between the ages of three and 17 that have experienced or witness some form of trauma.

The organization has already received the first year of funding in the amount of $400,000.

