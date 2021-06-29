Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for assault

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Marin.

The 44-year-old is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His last known address is the 100 hundred block of Toledo Drive.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (956) 523-4500.

