Teen allegedly drives drunk and crashes into tree

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teen is arrested for allegedly driving drunk and crashing head on into a tree.

Police arrested 18-year-old Evan Teran at the 1100 block of Country Club Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a black car lodged into a tree.

After they tried to figure out what happened, they quickly noticed the obvious.

“When the officers were speaking to the driver of the vehicle, he stated that he did not know how the accident happened and the officers noted he had very slow, slurred speech and that he was not making sense of the accident,” said Officer Jose Espinoza.

Officers determined Teran was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to LPD’s headquarters where he was booked and processed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

