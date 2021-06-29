Try a cup of Gloria’s instead of a cup of joe

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gloria’s Coffee Bar is the newest addition to the Golondrina Food Park at North Central Park.

This morning we started our day off right with some of Gloria’s signature drinks.

We had the chance to taste-test some delicious options like the Mazapan latte, Cuban latte, and Cafe de Olla.

Talking a little about the name, its history, menu options, and family influence on Gloria’s, was Jenny Cantu.

She even made the time to make a Matcha latte on air for us!

Gloria’s Coffee can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and, of course, at Golondrina Food Park located at 10211 Golondrina Drive.

They can also be reached through email at gloriascoffeebar@gmail.com

