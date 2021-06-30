7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level high will become more pronounced, helping to warm the atmosphere above, lower the humidity above a little. This will make lifted air from the surface less buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. We will have sunnier hotter weather through Saturday. The upper level high will move a bit to the west after Sunday. A disturbance from the lower Mississippi Valley will edge southwestward into Texas with an increasing chance of showers, especially next week.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70′s. Partly cloudy with only a slight chance of an isolated shower Thursday, high in the mid to high 90′s. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the upper 90′s. Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower Sunday, high in the upper 90′s. Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of showers next week, high in the 90′s.

