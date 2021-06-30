Aggie Yell Leader returns home to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a night to celebrate with Aggies young and old this past weekend, along with a homecoming, as Laredo’s first Aggie Head Yell Leader made his way back to the Gateway City.

This past weekend saw Memo Salinas return home for the first time in an official capacity since being named not only the first Aggie Yell Leader for Laredo, but the first ever Hispanic to hold that title.

When he was first named, he couldn’t believe that to be true, but now, he knows he’s carrying a bigger load than just about any yell leader before him.

“Being the first --and there’s weight with that-- I’ve got to leave it better than I found it and I have to make sure the people that come after me are set up for success because of the way I did the job. I understand being the first I have to pave a good trail for them, so it’s a big responsibility more than anything,” he shared.

As an ambassador for the Aggie Athletic Department, Salinas says these kind of events prove just how special the bond is at Texas A&M.

”You have 250 Aggies together for nothing. We aren’t playing football, we aren’t competing. This is just to enjoy each others company and this shows why Texas A&M, Kyle Field and our fans are next level.”

Not only did he get to experience Laredo again, but the four other assistant yell leaders did as well, each making their way to the Gateway City for the first time.

”They’ve enjoyed it. I take a lot of pride in my hometown and it’s cool to share my culture and people with the people I love the most and that’s the other yell leaders. The food is great, the people are super friendly and you know it’s just great to be home.”

Now football season isn’t far off and the excitement of getting to lead the Aggie students at full capacity inside Kyle Field has Salinas giddy.

”Even at 25% it was still a blast, and I can’t imagine what 100,000 people is going to feel like but I’m excited.”

Another big part of the festivities this past weekend was the Laredo A&M, club along with the Laredo A&M Mother’s Club, giving out scholarships to current and soon-to-be Aggies to the tune of $17,000 in total.

