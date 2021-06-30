Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged undocumented person is found dead at the Pueblo Nuevo subdivision off Highway 359.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the discovery was made on Sunday.

Neighbors in the area reportedly say the body was found on the side of the railroad.

A spokesperson at the department says the alleged immigrant had no signs of foul play but are awaiting an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

