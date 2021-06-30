Advertisement

Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent is arrested after allegedly being out on patrol while drunk.

It happened at about 10:30 on Monday night when the Laredo Police Department got a call of an accident by Mines and Milo Roads involving a marked Border Patrol unit.

When officers arrived, they came across the Border Patrol unit reportedly with heavy damage and a missing tire.

The agent was identified as 37-year-old Michael Cruz.

EMT’s arrived to provide medical assistance, but Cruz refused.

The investigation found the Border Patrol unit had hit a parked tractor trailer, leaving behind several pieces of the vehicle, including the tire.

They also found out that Cruz kept speeding on three tires before finally coming to a stop in the brush.

While speaking with him about the accident, officers noticed signs of intoxication on Cruz.

He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance then to police headquarters because he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test.

Cruz has been charged with accident involving damage and driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Car plows through home on Lafayette
Car crashes into home on Santa Cleotilde and Lafayette
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man thrown from vehicle on San Bernardo and Boston Street
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Car accident on Meadow and Market
Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Governor Abbott makes changes to disaster declaration
Governor Abbott makes changes to disaster declaration
File photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott makes changes to disaster declaration