Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent is arrested after allegedly being out on patrol while drunk.

It happened at about 10:30 on Monday night when the Laredo Police Department got a call of an accident by Mines and Milo Roads involving a marked Border Patrol unit.

When officers arrived, they came across the Border Patrol unit reportedly with heavy damage and a missing tire.

The agent was identified as 37-year-old Michael Cruz.

EMT’s arrived to provide medical assistance, but Cruz refused.

The investigation found the Border Patrol unit had hit a parked tractor trailer, leaving behind several pieces of the vehicle, including the tire.

They also found out that Cruz kept speeding on three tires before finally coming to a stop in the brush.

While speaking with him about the accident, officers noticed signs of intoxication on Cruz.

He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance then to police headquarters because he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test.

Cruz has been charged with accident involving damage and driving while intoxicated.

