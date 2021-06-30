Advertisement

BP documents dangerous human smuggling attempts

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol releases images of dangerous human smuggling tactics.

People are smuggled in 100 plus degree Fahrenheit weather.

They are locked in a trailer in complete darkness with no circulating air.

Sometimes strangers are rubbing shoulders, covered from head to toe in high calcium hydrated lime. The chemical is used to treat sewage and can have a potential health risk for individuals.

The agency says unfortunately these are common scenarios undocumented individuals face while trying to enter and travel through the country undetected.

