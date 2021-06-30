Advertisement

CBP seizes 49 packages of heroin

Officers seize over a million dollars of heroin
Officers seize over a million dollars of heroin(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 27 when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2009 Toyota Camry for secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old U.S. Citizen who was coming form Mexico.

Agents searched the car and found 49 packages of heroin worth roughly $1,317,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

