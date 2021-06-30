Chick-Fil-A to kick off July with Cookies for Hope fundraiser

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone’s favorite chicken chain is changing the world one cookie at a time.

Chick-Fil A restaurants in Laredo are teaming up to host its month-long, Cookies for Hope Fundraiser.

During the month of July, every chocolate chunk cookie sold will go to support Pantry of Hope in their efforts to provide help and resources for local foster children and families.

Pantry of hope is an emergency food and clothing resource for the community completely funded by donations from members of the community and First Baptist Church Laredo.

