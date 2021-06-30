Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A to kick off July with Cookies for Hope fundraiser

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone’s favorite chicken chain is changing the world one cookie at a time.

Chick-Fil A restaurants in Laredo are teaming up to host its month-long, Cookies for Hope Fundraiser.

During the month of July, every chocolate chunk cookie sold will go to support Pantry of Hope in their efforts to provide help and resources for local foster children and families.

Pantry of hope is an emergency food and clothing resource for the community completely funded by donations from members of the community and First Baptist Church Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Car accident on Meadow and Market
Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Man accused of robbery
Man accused of robbing man at local park
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Latest News

Modern GLAM With Brenda
Modern Glam with Brenda shows us summer hairstyles
Modern GLAM With Brenda
Modern GLAM
File photo: Harmony
Harmony employees to receive pay raise
Harmony employees to receive raise
Harmony employees to receive pay raise
Chick-fil-a
Chick-Fil-A to kick off July with Cookies for Hope fundraiser