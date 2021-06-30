Conservatives lobby for ‘straight pride day’ at city council

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council was put under the microscope last week when conservatives came forward with a rather unconventional request to occur during pride month.

The internet was set ablaze after conservatives approached local city council to request that a heterosexual day be set aside during Pride Month, but representatives say they are not interested in taking away from Pride activists, they simply don’t want their views to be removed from history.

“Our LGBTQ community has been struggling ever since the 1950′s of being who they are, being themselves,” said Jorge Quijano. “Ever since New York when police would raid these clubs and beat our LGBTQ members for just having different sexual preference, and so this has been going on for decades and people might see this as some sort of party that we do every year. It comes from the 1969 Stone Wall riots.”

It’s been more than forty years since activists lobbied to make Pride Month a period for national recognition, and celebrations are now being embraced by the community, but conservatives are arguing both sides of the coin should be observed.

“As a heterosexual, I would like to have a day out of the month, June 9th as other cities have done,” said Cynthia Vasquez. “I feel the City of Laredo is a good place to raise a family. Many of the council members attend church here locally, and get many votes from them. We can interrupt the scriptures how it’s convenient to everyone. However, our churches have been opened their doors and are open to everyone.”

Cynthia Vasquez has been under fire ever since she stood before city council requesting a day to be set aside for straight people.

“We’re not asking for a month, we’re not asking for a year or anything like that, and pretty much it’s okay to be straight and there’s nothing wrong with it. We respect the LGBTQ community here in Laredo.”

She feels the message of family and tolerance has been lost in translation.

“I think the city could a bit fair and give us at least one day for the straight people... and a message for them, I know a lot of them go to church and they have their religious beliefs- christian, catholic... whatever, and I think they would understand where I’m coming from.”

Regardless of the opposing views, it appears a compromise is possible.

“We all have different points of view,” said Quijano. “Don’t be afraid of those who are different. We should all be getting along- no matter their sexual preferences, political views, or religious views. This is the U.S., we should be working together.”

“Growing up, I never looked at anybody weird or judged anybody for their sexual preference,” said Maria Mendoza. “So, for me, when people react different to what I think or what I see, it’s still new to me, but I still respect their opinions and I hope one they’re understanding towards other people.”

For now, Vasquez and her supporters will have to wait for 2022.

“There’s always next year and I did get some comments,” she said. “I got one that said, ‘I’m annoyed by straight people because we all come from X’s and Y’s.’ So, this message is more like, I want it to be X+Y=You. You identify pretty much whatever way you want, but you need an X and Y to make someone.”

Even when Vasquez stood before city council, it was past the date she was requesting.

She says will continue to lobby for next year, and follow the proper protocol, but says she wanted the date to coincide with Canada’s observation day for heterosexuals.

According to data, close to two million LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 consider suicide each year.

Advocates are pushing for the acceptance of Pride Month as a way for struggling people to find support.

