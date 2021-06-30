Advertisement

Former President Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Former President Trump heads to south Texas on Wednesday for a tour of the border wall with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other GOP house members.

After visiting the wall, Trump and Abbott will take part in a town hall on border security.

Abbott’s office says it has raised $656,000 in private donations for more border wall.

That’s on top of the 250 million the state allocated as a down payment on the project.

The governor tweeted video on Tuesday of a construction crew clearing some land for the border wall.

Abbott’s office said the video was shot on state-owned land in the Eagle Pass region.

Abbott has tasked the Texas Facilities Commission, which manages state properties like the state capitol to hire a project manager, determine where the wall should be built, and come up with a plan.

The wall is expected to come up for discussion when the Texas legislature convenes for a special session on July 8.

