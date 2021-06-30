Former President Trump visits McAllen

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several people in Webb County and Zapata headed to the valley in response to former president Trump’s visit.

Construction of the border wall was put to a hold once President Biden came into office but it seems construction is back in some areas of the Texas border.

Governor Abbott held the border security briefing inviting the 45th president.

They are now touring the border and seeing the unfinished border wall.

After visiting the wall, Trump and Abbott will take part in a town hall on border security.

Abbott’s office says it has raised over $600,000 in private donations for more border wall.

That’s on top of the 250 million the state allocated as a down payment on the project.

The governor tweeted video of a construction crew clearing some land for the border wall.

Abbott’s office said the video was shot on state-owned land in the Eagle Pass area.

Many Trump supporters from all over south Texas made the trip to the valley showing their support for the former president.

The wall is expected to come up for discussion when the Texas legislature convenes for a special session on July 8.

