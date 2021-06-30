Advertisement

Harmony employees to receive pay raise

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Some good news for Harmony employees, all teachers and employees are expected to get a pay raise.

The Harmony Public Schools Executive Board approved a systemwide compensation increase for its 4,000 teachers and team members.

Harmony teachers and other professionals will receive between $4,000-$7,500 per year in additional compensation starting this upcoming school year for a total annual system investment of roughly $15 million.

Harmony CEO Faith Ay says it’s just one of the many ways they are showing their appreciation for all their team members that have contributed over the past two years.

The compensation increase comes in two parts:

· A $2,000-$5,500 base pay increase for teachers and education professionals. The exact amount varies by community based on local market pay scales (see chart below).

· A $2,000 across-the-board “Acceleration Stipend” for all teachers and professional employees.

