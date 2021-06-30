‘Keep Laredo Beautiful’ recognized at state level

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Keep Laredo Beautiful is being recognized at the state level for its work around the city.

The group just became a Gold Star Affiliate, which is the highest status achievable from their parent organization, Keep Texas Beautiful.

In a year fighting the pandemic, the non-profit found creative ways to continue its mission, which helped them achieve the honor.

“We had to change the way we did things just like everybody else,” said Blasita Lopez. “What we did was we came up with a campaign called ‘Safe and Solo.’ We gave everyone a clean-up kit. They would come here, you would park outside, we would sign you up on a small little piece of paper, we give you the kit and you would go back and you would clean up wherever you felt safe on your own time, individually.”

During the past year, over 400 volunteers contributed 1,700 hours at a $45,000 value.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.