Advertisement

‘Keep Laredo Beautiful’ recognized at state level

‘Keep Laredo Beautiful’ recognized at state level
‘Keep Laredo Beautiful’ recognized at state level(KGNS)
By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Keep Laredo Beautiful is being recognized at the state level for its work around the city.

The group just became a Gold Star Affiliate, which is the highest status achievable from their parent organization, Keep Texas Beautiful.

In a year fighting the pandemic, the non-profit found creative ways to continue its mission, which helped them achieve the honor.

“We had to change the way we did things just like everybody else,” said Blasita Lopez. “What we did was we came up with a campaign called ‘Safe and Solo.’ We gave everyone a clean-up kit. They would come here, you would park outside, we would sign you up on a small little piece of paper, we give you the kit and you would go back and you would clean up wherever you felt safe on your own time, individually.”

During the past year, over 400 volunteers contributed 1,700 hours at a $45,000 value.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Car accident on Meadow and Market
Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Man accused of robbery
Man accused of robbing man at local park

Latest News

Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway
Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway
UISD to hand out vouchers for uniforms
UISD to hand out vouchers for uniforms
Laredo Aggie Yell Leader
Aggie Yell Leader returns home to Laredo
Scarlet
Pet of the Week: Scarlet