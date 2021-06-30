Last chance to pay delinquent taxes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is advising residents that Wednesday, June 30 is the last day to pay delinquent taxes for 2020.

Today is also the second half-payment deadline for qualifying property owners who are enrolled in a split payment plan.

Residents looking to avoid penalty fees can head on over to the city hall annex Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., City of Laredo website or mail in payments via P.O Box 6548, Laredo, Texas 78042.

For more information you can call 956-727-6403.

